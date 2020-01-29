LIDL UK is recalling a type of oregano after fears that it contains high levels of a chemical compound that "can lead to liver disease", the Food Standards Agency has said.

The supermarket giant has issued a recall on Kania Oregano due to the possible presence of high levels of pyrrolizidine alkaloids; these compounds are naturally occurring, but prolonged consumption of high levels can lead to liver disease.

The affected product:

Kania Oregano

Pack size 7.5g

Batch code 9163BE

Best before June 2022

What you should do

If you have bought the above product do not eat it.

Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.