LIDL UK is recalling a type of oregano after fears that it contains high levels of a chemical compound that "can lead to liver disease", the Food Standards Agency has said.
The supermarket giant has issued a recall on Kania Oregano due to the possible presence of high levels of pyrrolizidine alkaloids; these compounds are naturally occurring, but prolonged consumption of high levels can lead to liver disease.
The affected product:
Kania Oregano
Pack size 7.5g
Batch code 9163BE
Best before June 2022
What you should do
If you have bought the above product do not eat it.
Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.