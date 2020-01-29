UPDATED 09.47am: Police have moved a black car over to a near-by bus stop. Traffic is moving once again.
A CRASH on the Ebbw Bridge roundabout by Tredegar Park is causing heavy traffic.
There are tailbacks in both directions on the A48 Docks Way.
Police are attending the scene.
(The dark red lines denote slow moving traffic. Picture: AA Travel)
We will update this as news comes in.