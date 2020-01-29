A 41-YEAR-OLD man was threatened with a knife by a gang of males, police say.

The incident took place at a property on Coed Y Brain Road, Llanbradach in Caerphilly, on Saturday, December 28 at around 12.45pm.

The man did not sustain any injuries.

Police would like to identify and speak with the man pictured who may be able to assist with enquiries.

There is no suggestion the man pictured was involved in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, you can also message us on their Facebook or Twitter pages.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.