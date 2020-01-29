GWENT Police have begun training a group of civilians in a brand new investigation role.

Fifteen police staff investigators (PSIs) are starting a two-year development programme that, once completed, will give them the same level of qualifications as a detective constable.

The PSIs will work alongside detectives dealing with offenders, witnesses, and victims.

They can carry out searches, interviews, and other duties - but they have no powers of arrest.

Their training begins this week with a 16-week course. The 15 trainees passed a competitive recruitment process and in, addition to their training, they are required to pass an exam and a National Investigators Development programme.

“I've previously worked for the police and I know I am interested in this work, which will be so varied and diverse," said Sara Jones, one of the trainees.

“While I know my training and the exam we face will be hard work, I’m looking forward to working with other CID officers to manage investigations and achieve justice for victims.

"I’m excited to be part of this brand-new intake of investigators, making history for Gwent Police."

Gwent Police's head of crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain, said: “I’d like to offer a very warm welcome to these new employees.

"They have all passed a rigorous recruitment process to be where they are and they bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge which I am confident will contribute to the excellent work that is already being done by our existing CID teams in Gwent.

“This is the first role of its kind in Gwent and these PSIs will expand the capacity of our teams to respond to serious and complex crime.”