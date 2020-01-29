A DANGEROUS driver who nearly ran over two pedestrians during a high speed police chase has been locked up.

Adam Taylor, aged 32, also overtook another car on the wrong side of the road on a blind bend, Newport Crown Court was told.

“The defendant failed to stop for police who had activated their blue lights and siren," said prosecuting counsel Eugene Egan.

“He didn’t give way when he drove at 47mph through a junction without stopping.

“When he turned left, he narrowly missed two pedestrians.

“He then abandoned his car and fled on foot before he was found by police hiding in a garden behind some garden furniture."

The defendant told the arresting officers, he was in serious trouble because he had also breached a suspended sentence.

Mr Egan said the incident occurred in the Tredegar area at around 1am on Sunday December 22 2019.

Taylor was in a Toyota Yaris car with a woman passenger.

The defendant, of Walter Conway Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance, and failing to stop for a constable.

His admissions to these offences put him in breach of a suspended jail sentence for theft which was imposed last year.

Mr Egan said that related to a “jealous” Taylor arriving at an ex-partner’s home and asking to see her mobile phone before leaving with it.

The court heard that the defendant had 22 previous convictions which included drink-driving, driving whilst disqualified and affray.

“He knows that an immediate custodial sentence awaits him today - he has brought his bag and understands there is little that can be said in mitigation," said defence counsel Stephen Thomas, addressing Judge Daniel Williams.

“The defendant takes no issue with the prosecution case. He said he panicked when he saw the police. It just went on from there.

“It was a relatively short chase and there was no deliberate driving at police officers and there was no injury caused to any pedestrians.

“There was a female passenger but there is no evidence that she was put in any fear.

“He was breathalysed at the roadside for drink and drugs and the results were negative.”

Judge Williams told Taylor: “The police saw you and wanted you to stop. You failed to do so.

“You failed to give way and narrowly missed driving into two pedestrians.”

The defendant was jailed for a total of 10 months and banned from driving for three years and five months.

Taylor will also have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.