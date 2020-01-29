THE Post Office at Fairwater shops in Cwmbran could be set to move in the spring - but residents will not have to travel too much further.

For the proposed move will see the Post Office move 50 metres from Fairwater Convenience Store, at 18 Fairwater Square, to the Premier store at 9-13 Fairwater Square.

Explaining the move, a Post Office spokeswoman said: “Post Office partners and agents operate branches alongside their private retail business, and it is important that they make the very best use of their resources to ensure future sustainability of both their business and the Post Office service.

“In this case, our partner has identified an opportunity to move this branch into their other convenience store nearby.”

Sarah Cottrell, Post Office area change manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The Post Office is looking for residents’ views on the move, and a consultation is open until February 18.

It is looking for views on how easy the new Post Office is to get to, and whether the new premises are easy to get into and are easily accessible.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 318632.

If it goes through, the proposed move will take place in March or April of this year.