A RUGBY club is hoping that a proposed lease deal on its current pitch will open the door to grant aid to help improve facilities.

Torfaen County Borough Council is carrying out a six-week consultation on the prospect of leasing out the sports pitch at Clapham Terrace in Blaenavon to the town's Forgeside Rugby Club.

The site is currently under licence to the rugby club until 2021, but if the council was to move to a lease it would allow the club to seek external funding to improve facilities at the venue.

“We are looking to make improvements to the area, and we have a few grants coming in to us," said the club’s rugby chairman Geraint Reynolds.

“Having the lease would make it easier to apply for more grants.”

READ MORE:

Grants from Sport Wales and the Welsh Rugby Union have been received to help develop the sports pitch and surrounding facilities. This includes new drainage on the pitch, installation of floodlights and the refurbishment of the changing rooms.

A council report says: “The club has submitted a planning application in respect of these works and received the relevant planning consent.

“The new lease will allow the club to comply with the terms and conditions of Sports Wales and Welsh Rugby Union funding arrangements.”

However, if the council leases the playing field to the rugby club it would give them exclusive access and could leave some sports teams that currently use the facility without access.

The consultation period, which ends on February 19, will allow all stakeholders to have a say on the proposed lease.

A decision will be made following the end of the consultation period.