NEWPORT East MP Jessica Morden is the new co-chairwoman of a cross-party political group supporting the UK's steel industry.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Steel is made up of MPs whose constituencies serve steel-working communities.

The group lobbies the government to raise the profile of the UK steel industry and to develop policies to promote the industry's future. Ms Morden will co-chair the APPG with Holly Mumby-Croft, the new Conservative MP for Scunthorpe.

“I’m very pleased to have been elected co-chair of the All Party Steel group at this very important time for our industry," Ms Morden said. "We’ll be getting to work straight away with fellow MPs, UK Steel and steel unions Community and Unite for measures that help our industry in advance of the budget.”

Ms Morden has been a vocal supporter of the steel industry in Newport and across the UK, and has led calls for the city's Orb Electrical Steels plant to be saved, after owners Tata announced they were shutting it down.

The Orb has since been mothballed by the firm. Earlier this month, there was another blow for the city's steel trade, when Liberty Steel announced 72 jobs were to go in Newport as part of a UK-wide wave of cuts.

Earlier this week, Ms Morden spoke in parliament about the need for "urgent clarity" on the future of the UK's steelworks.

“Wind turbines, electrifying our railways and electric vehicles all need steel,” she said. “What are the government doing to help our steel industry at this challenging time?”

The plant has been cited by those striving to keep it open as ideal for producing the electrical steel required in the production of electric cars. It is the only such suitable plant for the purpose in the UK.