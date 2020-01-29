TESCO has slashed the price of Easter Eggs again this year.

Only a month has passed since the indulgence of Christmas, but the supermarket giant has wasted no time in preparing for Easter.

They are selling half price Nestle Easter eggs, both in store and online - for just 75 pence.

It follows the viral success of last year's sale.

Included in the deal are the Smarties, Aero, Kit Kat Chunky and Rolo varieties.

MORE SHOPPING NEWS:

The half-price Easter eggs: