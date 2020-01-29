A KNIFEMAN was warned by a judge he is facing a lengthy custodial sentence after he admitted an attempted armed robbery at a Gwent convenience store.

Patrick Drake, 20, from Chepstow, pleaded guilty to the offence which was committed at the Spar in Portskewett just before Christmas.

The defendant admitted attempting to rob Sandeep Singh and having a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife, in a public place.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Drake will be assessed for his potential dangerousness after it emerged he had already been convicted of a similar offence as a teenager.

The defendant, of Old Bulwark Road, committed his current crimes on December 19, 2019.

Owen Williams, representing Drake, told the court his client had been sectioned in the past for two years under the Mental Health Act.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said: “This defendant committed a similar offence which was dealt with in the youth court.

“This is the second time he has gone into a shop and attempted to rob it.

“I must have information as to whether a weapon was used on the first occasion.”

The judge added of the second offence: “It seems this was a pre-planned and fairly determined effort.”

Lisa McCormick, prosecuting, said she would make enquiries to try and obtain a victim impact statement from Mr Singh.

Judge Jenkins told Drake: “You have pleaded guilty to two very serious offences.

“The next stage is to proceed to sentence. I am not prepared to sentence you today.

“I require a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service as to your position as to whether you are a dangerous offender.

“The fact that I am adjourning sentence should give you no indication as to the type of sentence you will receive. You can expect a custodial sentence of some length.

Drake is due to be sentenced on February 28 and he was remanded in custody.