A MOTHER and daughter from Newport are being tested for the coronavirus after returning from China on Monday.

The mother, 32, and daughter, four, came back from China on Monday morning after visiting Zhengzhou for Chinese New Year.

They cut short their holiday following concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

At around 5am today, a family source said the mother – who had been suffering from flu like symptoms – woke up struggling to breathe.

She was then taken, alongside her daughter, by police escort for testing.

The father, who is showing no symptoms, has been placed under house quarantine.

The Argus have agreed not to identify the family source, father, mother and daughter.

Tests are ongoing and no results have yet been confirmed.

More than 100 people in the UK have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Zhengzhou is the capital and largest city of Henan Province in the central part of China and is more than 500km from Wuhan, where the outbreak is thought to have originated.

The family had self-quarantined themselves following their return and had tried to avoid public spaces as a precautionary measure.

A spokeswoman for Public Health Wales would only say that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales.

“For reasons of patient confidentiality, Public Health Wales is not able to comment on individual cases. There are currently no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Wales or in the rest of the UK, and the risk to the UK is low," she said.

The number of people killed in China by the new coronavirus now stands at 130, with more than 6,000 confirmed cases.

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that can cause a whole range of symptoms. These include a runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever.

Some coronaviruses can be mild, while the more severe end of the spectrum can lead to pneumonia.

The virus itself comes from animals, with suggestions that this particular strand came from seafood.

It is believed that the virus started in Wuhan, China.