GWENT Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge (Second Severn Crossing) in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers were called to reports of an abandoned car on the bridge at 9.28am on Monday.

There, they found a silver Renault Megane abandoned on the bridge's eastbound carriageway.

The police and the coastguard searched the area and conducted enquiries to find the car's driver.

Coastguard crews from Chepstow, Portishead, and Clevedon were called out at 10.33am that morning to assist in the search. They were stood down at 3.30pm that day, the Chepstow Coastguard said.

Gwent Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle being abandoned in the early hours of Monday morning, or anyone who may have any dash cam footage relating to this, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting 200033414; or online via the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.

