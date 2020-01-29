A PATIENT has absconded from the care of Llanarth Court Hospital, prompting a police appeal.

Tamoor Hasan, 33, is considered a potential risk, because he is no longer in controlled conditions, Gwent Police said.

He was reported as missing from the specialist secure hospital at around 4pm on Monday, January 27, and was last seen in the Abergavenny area.

The police described Hasan as being of Asian origin, around 5 feett 9 inches tall, and of large build with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a white t-shirt, black Adidas sweater, black sliders, purple socks, and a grey coat.

It's believed he may be in the Birmingham area where he has contacts.

Anyone who sees Hasan, or knows where he is, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting Log 345 27/01/20, or by sending a direct message with information to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555111.