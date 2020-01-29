A FAMILY in Newport is celebrating recently welcoming its fifth generation, and it will not be the first time.

Last month Courtney Thomas, 19, gave birth to Keenan Thomas, weighing 6lb 3oz, and is thriving, having reached more than 9lb.

And great, great Grandmother Rosina Perkins, 80, is very happy about the new addition to her family, as well as great grandmother Cheryl Thomas, 60, and grandad - known as Bampi - Shaun Thomas, 43.

Five generations. Great great grandmother Rosina Perkins holds Keenan Thomas, with - from left - Courtney Thomas (mum), Shaun Thomas (grandad) and Cheryl Thomas great grandmother. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

This is not the first time the family has reached five generations either - for 25 years ago the South Wales Argus reported on the birth of Jordan Francis, the first boy after a long line of girls.

Grandmother is Cheryl Thomas, 35 at the time, and mum is daughter Danielle Thomas, aged 17.

A copy of the Argus 25 years ago, with the five generations