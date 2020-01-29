A DRUG dealer who had escaped a prison sentence last year is now behind bars for breaching the terms of his community order.

Calvin Hooper, aged 25, of Feering Street, Newport, was convicted of being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

At Cardiff Crown Court in April 2019, he received a two-year community order which included a 15-day rehabilitation requirement order.

Andrew Twomlow, for the Probation Service, said Hooper had failed to attend appointments and his rehabilitation requirement order was increased to 21 days.

Newport Crown Court heard how he had then continued to not comply with the court order.

Stephen Thomas, mitigating, told Judge Daniel Williams: “The defendant appears to be in a very poor state of mind today.

“He is unable to give me instructions and does not offer any explanations and does not appear to be cogent.

“Mr Hooper understands the position he is in, but does not seem concerned.”

Judge Williams told the defendant he had “disengaged” himself from the terms of his community order and jailed him for two months.