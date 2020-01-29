THE FAMILY of a man who died after a crash in Pontypool on Christmas day have paid tribute to him.

Ken Haynes died age 48 at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, surrounded by his family.

Officers were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a red Ford Fiesta on Hospital Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, on Christmas Day shortly before 10.55pm.

Mr Haynes’ family said he would “always try and see the funny side of life,” and was “generous and well-liked in the community.”

Mr Haynes’ daughter, Chloe, said: “He loved his cars and motorbikes, and worked in a lot of the garages around Pontypool.

“He was well-known in the area, and had a lot of friends.

“He was very kind. If you needed something, he would go out of his way to give you whatever he could.

“He was generous and well-liked in the community.

“He was funny, and loved to laugh. It didn’t matter what was going on, he would always try and see the funny side of life.

(Ken Haynes 'loved his cars and motorbikes, and worked in a lot of the garages around Pontypool,' said his family. Picture: Chloe Haynes.)

“The messages of support we have received from people who knew him and knew us growing up have been amazing. It’s made me realise how well-liked he was.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has offered their support, it has made this so much easier.

“We have really been struggling, but even just the seemingly little things, like a card, really have made a difference.”

Jo Haynes, Mr Haynes’ ex-partner, said: “His father was a well-known local artist, also called Ken Haynes. That’s where he got his love of art from.

“He tried painting and it wasn’t for him, and that’s when he got in to spraying cars.

“We are all trying to club together and support each other. Going through something like this, you realise how many good people there are out there in the world.”

Richard Hammond, Ms Haynes’ partner, said: “We can’t thank the community on that road enough. They went out of their way to make sure he wasn’t alone.

“They went above and beyond for someone they didn’t even know.

“We can never thank them enough.

“One woman was with him after the accident and was singing him Christmas carols to keep him company.”

(Chloe Haynes and her sister Leoni with dad Ken Haynes in Disneyland. Picture: Chloe Haynes.)

Due to the sudden and unexpected nature of Mr Haynes’ death, the family have set up a fundraiser to help with funeral costs.

“It wasn’t something we were prepared for,” said Miss Haynes. “We have quite a good support network around us, but it’s something you can’t be prepared for.”

“We hope we can say goodbye to him in the right manner and give him the send-off he deserves,” added Ms Haynes.

Mr Haynes’ family have also appealed for any witnesses to come forward following the crash on Christmas Day.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A 24-year-old woman from Pontypool was arrested on December 25 on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and other driving offences.

And a 31-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, and other offences.

Gwent Police have encouraged anyone with any dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the collision to get in contact.

You can call them on 101 quoting reference 1900472285 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send a direct message via the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages.

The gofundme page for Mr Haynes funeral can be found at gofundme.com/f/offical-ken-haynes-funeral-support