THE TRUE story of a Welsh barmaid and syndicate who trained a racehorse premiered at Sundance Film Festival this week.

The story of a 23-member Blackwood racehorse syndicate and their horse, Dream Alliance, has once again captured the imagination of Hollywood and been made into a film titled ‘Dream Horse’, starring Oscar-nominated actress Toni Collette as the barmaid.

The idea behind Dream Alliance started at The Top Club in Cefn Fforest where Jan Vokes – who came up with the idea of breeding the horse – was working as a bar manager.

Having successfully bred and raced pigeons and greyhounds, Mrs Vokes, together with her husband Brian, bought the mare Rewball for £350.

You can read more about the amazing story here.

(Jan and Brian Vokes)

(Toni Collette will star as Jan Vokes in the film)

Dream Alliance then spent the first 11 months of his life on the Vokes’ allotment. The mix of members, which includes a plasterer, garage owner, taxi driver and bailiff as well as six accountants, each would pay £10 a week to cover the horse’s training costs.

The horse went on to win the 2009 Welsh National by three-quarters of a length, having been ridden by Tom O'Brien.

MORE NEWS:

(Dream Alliance)

Directed by Euros Lyn, Dream Horse premieres Friday at the Sundance Film Festival.