A NEWPORT MP will be taking to the streets blindfolded to find out what life is like for blind and visually impaired people going about their daily routine.

Newport West MP Ruth Jones has teamed up with Guide Dogs Cymru for the task – where she will walk through the city centre blindfolded from 10am on Friday, January 31.

(Newport West MP Ruth Jones)

Her walk will start at the Chartist statue and go through the city centre.

She will have a sighted guide and a cane and experience the problems that innocent objects like benches, plants and advertising boards can cause people with impaired sight.

Mrs Jones said: “I am looking forward to seeing the great work guide dogs do on my blindfold walk but a little apprehensive as I am incredibly grateful for my vision.

“But I am sure I will be in safe hands, or paws!”

She will be joined by Hilary Lester, one of Mrs Jones’ constituents, and her guide dog Portia. They will be highlighting some of the hazards.

(Newport resident Hilary Lester and her guide dog Portia)

Engagement manager for Guide Dogs Cymru, Andrea Gordon, said: “Everyone has the right to move freely along the street. Unfortunately, there are still many barriers that make this difficult for people who are blind or partially sighted.

“Guide Dogs has been campaigning for streets and pavements to be kept free of clutter such as randomly-placed advertising boards and café furniture, which should make our streets safer and more accessible for everyone.”