A 66-YEAR-OLD paedophile could be going to prison after he admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a girl under the age of 16.

Haydn Hill pleaded guilty to four counts of the offence during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.

The defendant, of Broad Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was warned by Judge Daniel Williams that all sentencing options, including immediate custody, were open.

The charges relate to crimes committed between September 2018 and January 2019.

Stephen Thomas, representing Hill, said his client had no previous convictions and asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a Probation Service report.

Sentencing was adjourned until February 25 and the defendant was granted conditional bail.

Hill was told he will have to register as a sex offender.

The prosecution was represented by Eugene Egan.