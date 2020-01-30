A FAULT in overhead power equipment saw 2,000 homes in Newport lose power on Tuesday night.

Residents in the Malpas and Bettws area reported seeing a bright blue flash in the sky around 9.30pm.

One resident, Michael Perkins, said: “There was an explosion and the sky lit up blue.

“It tripped all the electrics in Bettws and Malpas.

“It was over towards Rougemont School around 9.30pm.

“I could hear car alarms going off in the distance.

“It was impressive to see the sky lit up like that.”

A Western Power Distribution spokesman said: “There was an incident at 9.25pm resulting in 2,000 properties losing power in the Bettws area.

“Most properties were restored within a few minutes, but there were 50 properties that were without power until 10pm.

“We had a fault on part of the overhead line equipment that would have caused a bright flash.

“The fault is being repaired today (on Wednesday).”