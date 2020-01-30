ONE of Newport's best known hotels has had its sale price dropped - after five months on the market.

Waterloo Hotel and Bistro on Alexandra Road was put up for sale by owner Bob Evans in August as he was looking to retire.

It originally went on the market for £795,000 but has since gone down by £100,000 on Christie & Co to £695,000.

Waterloo Hotel & Bistro is on sale for a reduced price of £695,000 Picture: Chritsie & Co.

When it first went on sale, Corrina Jones, senior business agent at Christie & Co, said: “This is a great opportunity for either a first-time buyer or experienced operator to acquire this beautiful period public house in Newport.

"We have had several enquiries already, and with the current activity in the market I do not think that this opportunity will be available for long. This is definitely a property that needs to be visited to be fully appreciated.”

The popular venue has been standing since 1870. Picture: Christie & Co.

The grade II listed Waterloo Hotel & Bistro dates back to 1870 and had become a popular venue, particularly at the time with dockers, seamen and merchants.

Its popularity remained throughout the years, seeing a resurgence when Mr Evans bought and saved it from falling into disrepair in 2006.