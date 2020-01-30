LABOUR councillors in Blaenau Gwent have been criticised after the entire group on the borough council failed to attend a special meeting called to discuss budget proposals.

The leader of the group, councillor Steve Thomas, said there were individual reasons for each councillor not attending, and that it was not a collective decision.

But he also voiced dissatisfaction with the decision-making process, describing the meeting as a “a pointless exercise.”

All 13 members of the group did not turn up to the joint-scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday, which was attended by 17 councillors and one co-optee.

The meeting was open to all scrutiny committee councillors, 34, which includes the 13 Labour members on the council.

Independent councillor, Malcolm Day, criticised the opposition party over its non-attendance at the meeting.

“This is a very important part of the budget process and it astounds me to think that not one of the Labour party members are here to discuss the budget today,” he said.

READ MORE:

“We are here to debate it and to do the best for our constituents yet Labour members, for whatever reason, have decided not to turn up.”

The special meeting of the joint scrutiny committee was held to consider next year’s budget proposals, which include a council tax rise of four per cent.

Proposals are currently out for public consultation, with the budget set to come before a full council meeting for consideration next week.

Councillor Thomas said his party preferred to focus on that meeting, “where final decisions will be taken.”

He added: “It is not surprising that Labour members are apathetic towards this meeting as it is basically a rubber stamping exercise for recommendations that were were agreed in scrutiny meetings before the Christmas holidays.

“Those meetings were not open to all members of the council as we requested, only for the members of particular scrutiny committees of which our allocation is just four places out of fifteen.

“In short the joint budget meeting in our view was a pointless exercise.”