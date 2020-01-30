GOOD Morning south Wales.

Traffic

There's slow traffic on the M4 Eastbound between J27 and J23.

One lane is closed due to construction on A449 Southbound from A40 (Raglan Interchange) to M4 J24 (Coldra).

Inevitably, traffic is expected to increase around J28, Tredegar Park.

Must read stories

Mother and daughter from Newport tested for the coronavirus

A mother and daughter who returned from China on Monday are being tested for the coronavirus.

The mother woke up with breathing difficulties at around 5am on Wednesday morning.

Why there was an explosion of blue light over Newport on Tuesday night

One resident, Michael Perkins, said: “There was an explosion and the sky lit up blue."

And it wasn't an UFO...

No Labour councillors turned up to this special meeting

Labour councillors in Blaenau Gwent have been criticised after the entire group on the borough council failed to attend a special meeting called to discuss budget proposals.

“This is a very important part of the budget process and it astounds me to think that not one of the Labour party members are here to discuss the budget today,” said councillor Steve Thomas.

'Cleansing' of rough sleeper encampment described as a ‘cruel move’

A councillor has described the "cleansing" of a rough sleeper encampment in Newport as a “cruel move” to clean up the city centre.

The move, described as a "cleansing" operation by council leader Jane Mudd, took place at a car park near Newport Market.

Newport pub The Waterloo Hotel & Bistro sale price dropped

One of Newport's best known hotels has had its sale price dropped - after five months on the market.

It originally went on the market for £795,000 but has since gone down by £100,000 on Christie & Co to £695,000.

