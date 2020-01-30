THE fantastic work done by schools, and the staff who teach and nurture their pupils, was celebrated at the annual South Wales Argus Education and Schools Awards.

More than 300 people from the education sector gathered at the Celtic Manor Resort to celebrate their achievements over the past 12 months.

Watch the video of the event below.

Fochriw Primary School was the big winner, having bounced back from receiving an enforced red categorisation as recently as 2015, the improvement recognised as it picked up both the Primary School of the Year and the overall School of the Year awards.

For a full list of the winners, click here.

Thirteen awards were handed out, including Primary and Secondary Schools of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, and Headteacher of the Year.