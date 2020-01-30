A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to the alleged false imprisonment of a woman on Boxing Day.

Richard Williams, aged 45, of Forge Lane, Pontypool, also denies robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating and criminal damage charges.

He was remanded in custody until the start of his trial on May 26 which is due to last two to three days.

Williams’ hearing at Newport Crown Court was heard before Judge Daniel Williams.

The defendant was represented by Stephen Thomas and the prosecution by Tom Roberts.