AROUND 1,400 children and young people in Wales are living with Type 1 diabetes - but there could be more that have not yet been diagnosed.

Type 1 Diabetes is the most common metabolic disorder in childhood.

There are four most common early symptoms in children. Also known as 'the four T's' they are:

• Toilet - Going to the toilet a lot, bed wetting by a previously dry child or heavier nappies in babies

• Thirsty - Being really thirsty and not being able to quench the thirst

• Tired - Feeling more tired than usual

• Thinner - Losing weight or looking thinner than usual

If a child has any of the symptoms take them straight to the doctor and insist on a test for type 1 diabetes. All it takes is a quick and simple finger-prick blood test, which a GP can carry out straight away and can diagnose the condition in minutes.

If not quickly identified and treated, type 1 diabetes can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a condition which can be life-threatening.

A special event is going to be held at the Senedd on Monday, February 3 to raise awareness of the condition's symptoms and to celebrate the achievements of children and young people living with the condition.

The event is called Children and Type 1 Diabetes Day and has been organised by Diabetes UK Cymru and sponsored by Newport West AM Jayne Bryant.

Inspired by Beth and Stuart Baldwin, Diabetes UK Cymru are running a Know Type 1 campaign. The Baldwin's, from Cardiff, have raised more than £70,000 for Diabetes UK Cymru since their son Peter died from undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13 in 2015.

Mrs Baldwin said: "Designating this day will help ensure that parents, schools and others start recognising early symptoms and get children tested so that what we are going through and anyone's worst nightmare doesn't happen again."

Former Wales international rugby player Amy Evans is an ambassador for the Know Type 1 campaign. The 35-time capped international made her debut against England in 2015 and was the Ospreys women player of the year in 2019.

She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 11.

She said: "I was lucky to have been diagnosed safely at age 11 because my family knew the signs of type 1 diabetes.

"Along with the challenge of living with type 1 diabetes has come the motivation to succeed. All children and young people with type 1 diabetes should know that it doesn't have to hold you back, and if safely diagnosed, people with the condition can go on to achieve anything they want."

Children and young people with type 1 diabetes will share inspirational stories about how they manage their condition day-to-day, while achieving remarkable things. As part of this campaign, Diabetes UK Cymru is asking parents, carers, teachers and members of the public to be aware of the signs.

Dai Williams, National Director, Diabetes UK Cymru, said: ‘‘On Children and Type 1 Diabetes Day we will be highlighting the inspiring stories of children and young people living with the condition as well as raising awareness of the vital importance of early diagnosis.

“The aim of the Know type 1 campaign is to make recognition of the 4Ts second nature to people in Wales, so that children are diagnosed sooner and more safely.

“Our message is an urgent one; if your child is showing any of the early signs and symptoms of type 1 diabetes they should be taken straight to their GP for a simple finger-prick test. If swiftly identified and treated, there is no reason why they can’t go on to live a full, active and successful life just like the young people we will be highlighting on the night."

On the day, the event will also mark the link between Wales and the discovery of insulin.

In August 1922, Elizabeth Evans Hughes became one of the first people in the world to receive Insulin. Her grandfather came from Tredegar.

Diabetes UK Cymru has traced Elizabeth Evans Hughes’ family tree. At the Senedd event her grandson, Professor David W Denning of Manchester University, will present the newly reissued Elizabeth Evans Hughes Medal to people living with diabetes in Wales.