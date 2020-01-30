UNCERTAINTY over Brexit has prompted calls from Caerphilly councillors for it to remain a ‘medium’ risk on the council’s corporate risk register.

Officers at Caerphilly County Borough Council had proposed a reduction in the risk of Brexit to the council from ‘medium’ to ‘low’, following the passing of the Withdrawal Agreement last month.

However, councillors in the audit committee raised concerns over uncertainty, following a report which says that the well-being cannot be assessed “due to the level of uncertainty.”

The report also says: “The decision to leave the EU and the looming deadline to secure an exit deal has created considerable uncertainty.

“Moving forward it is difficult to determine what impact the exit from the EU will have in the medium to longer-term for Caerphilly CBC and our communities.”

The council’s risk register identifies key risks that could pose a challenge to the council if the potential impact is not mitigated.

Cllr Colin Mann said: “We don’t obviously have a clue on how the negotiations are going, so there could be all sorts of impacts, should the risk be ‘low’?

“I suggest it should be higher than that.”

Cllr Mike Adams said the change to medium would be sensible.

The committee agreed to change the report to include Brexit as a medium risk, the same as in quarter one.

The council has set aside £1 million to meet any short-term financial implications, and this will continue until Brexit negotiations have concluded and the transition period is over.

A Brexit working group has also been set up and it will continue to consider the risks posed by Brexit.