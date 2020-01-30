A CANNABIS farm was discovered by police after they spotted someone driving with false plates.

Police said they stopped a driver after a car was using false plates.

And after the driver admitted the "offence straight away", their suspicions were raised.

A spokesman said: "When you stop a car on false plates and the driver admits the offence straight away, you think, there has to be more to this.

"There was."

South Wales Argus:

(The discovery was made by Gwent Police. Picture: Gwent Police.)

The discovering was made by Gwent Police's Area Support Unit East, who cover Newport and Monmouthshire.

It is not clear where the cannabis farm was found.