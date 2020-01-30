A CANNABIS farm was discovered by police after they spotted someone driving with false plates.

Police said they stopped a driver after a car was using false plates.

And after the driver admitted the "offence straight away", their suspicions were raised.

A spokesman said: "When you stop a car on false plates and the driver admits the offence straight away, you think, there has to be more to this.

"There was."

(The discovery was made by Gwent Police. Picture: Gwent Police.)

The discovering was made by Gwent Police's Area Support Unit East, who cover Newport and Monmouthshire.

It is not clear where the cannabis farm was found.