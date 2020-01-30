IT IS a term you come across very often, perhaps even daily, but what crimes actually fall under 'anti-social behaviour?'

Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of activity that causes harm to an individual, community or environment.

For example, this could be action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed.

It can also include fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance.

Examples of anti-social behaviour include (Gwent Police):

Nuisance, rowdy or inconsiderate neighbours

Vandalism, graffiti and fly-posting

Street drinking

Environmental damage including littering, dumping of rubbish and abandonment of cars

Prostitution related activity

Begging and vagrancy

Fireworks misuse

Inconsiderate or inappropriate use of vehicles

What is NOT anti-social behaviour (Crimestoppers):

Parking (including badly parked vehicles)

Children playing

Neighbours doing DIY (at reasonable times of the day)

Groups of people in the street or in parks, unless they are being rowdy, abusive, causing damage or committing other crimes

Noise caused by everyday living

Religious or cultural practice

A one-off party

General living noise

It's not just the police who deal with anti-social behaviour.

The Fire & Rescue service, local authorities and social housing landlords all have a responsibility to deal with anti-social behaviour and help those suffering from it.

If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or call the non-emergency number, 101.

In an emergency, always call 999.