IT IS a term you come across very often, perhaps even daily, but what crimes actually fall under 'anti-social behaviour?'
Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of activity that causes harm to an individual, community or environment.
For example, this could be action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed.
It can also include fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance.
Examples of anti-social behaviour include (Gwent Police):
- Nuisance, rowdy or inconsiderate neighbours
- Vandalism, graffiti and fly-posting
- Street drinking
- Environmental damage including littering, dumping of rubbish and abandonment of cars
- Prostitution related activity
- Begging and vagrancy
- Fireworks misuse
- Inconsiderate or inappropriate use of vehicles
What is NOT anti-social behaviour (Crimestoppers):
- Parking (including badly parked vehicles)
- Children playing
- Neighbours doing DIY (at reasonable times of the day)
- Groups of people in the street or in parks, unless they are being rowdy, abusive, causing damage or committing other crimes
- Noise caused by everyday living
- Religious or cultural practice
- A one-off party
- General living noise
It's not just the police who deal with anti-social behaviour.
The Fire & Rescue service, local authorities and social housing landlords all have a responsibility to deal with anti-social behaviour and help those suffering from it.
If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or call the non-emergency number, 101.
In an emergency, always call 999.