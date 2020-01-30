A NEWPORT woman has started a new momentum within Newport’s art community thanks to a hashtag aimed at showcasing the work of artists in the area.

Last week, artist Kate Mercer, who is also runs the popular Art on the Hill with another artist Sarah Goodey, put out a tweet last week using the hashtag #artnewydd to encourage artists to share their work – around 18 individuals contributed and the tweet had likes and retweets nearing 200.

#artsnewydd takes place every Wednesday at 7pm, with the first happening last Wednesday to which a “strong, solid foundation” has already been built.

“It has been on the backburner for a while,” said Ms Mercer.

(Kate Mercer)

The idea came about back in 2016, inspired by an initiative that takes place at the Riverfront called Newport Community Artist Network, where artists get together and share what they’re up to and what is happening in the world of culture in Newport.

Like #porthour, run by Kevin Ward, manager of Newport BID, a hashtag where every Monday evening businesses, charities or events in Newport will use it to promote what they have going on.

“I wanted [#artsnewydd] to emulate #porthour, so I met with Kevin Ward to talk about it and he gave me some tip, to which I then started it”, added Ms Mercer.

(L-R: Kate Mercer and Sarah Goodey. Credit: Kamila J Photography)

“It’s done to promote art positively, and so people have the benefit of art being accessible to everyone,” she said. “It gives small groups the chance to still have their identity without needing to have to buy marketing resources”.

Those currently involved in the campaign are Tin Shed Theatre Company, who too are promoting their public theatre meetings as well as Cwtsh Arts Centre and Barnabas Arts House.

Jo Haycock, documentary photographer, is involved and two years ago started a project titled ‘Home in Maindee’, where he went and knocked on doors in the area to photograph their lives.

#artsnewydd is still in its infancy, with relationships still being built. Eventually, Ms Mercer hopes to have event listings and newsletters done for those that are not on social media.

Follow the hashtag at @artsnewydd on Twitter.