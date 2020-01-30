POLICE are appealing for information after residents in Chepstow say burglars left their house “ransacked”.

Officers say a silver Toshiba laptop valued at around £300, a black Acer laptop valued at around £600, and a Nikon camera valued at around £700 were all stolen in the raid at some point between 8.30am and 10.30pm on Monday, January 27.

Ben Collett, 32, returned to his home on Bulwark Road after an evening in Bristol with his partner at around 10.30pm on Monday and said he knew immediately that something had happened.

“I saw straight away that the gate on the side of the house had been damaged and was slightly open and I feared the worst,” he said.

“When we walked in everything was on the floor, the house was a mess. Draws had been turned upside down and the baskets that hang from the walls were on the floor.”

A window at the rear of the property was also smashed during the incident, which is where police believe the thieves entered the property.

Mr Collett added: “It’s a small window so they must have had to have been very agile to get through there.

“It’s an awful feeling when someone turns up at your house uninvited and does something like this – it’s scary and shocking.

“We’re on a busy road in the middle of Chepstow, so for this to happen here is alarming. It’s not something I expected to happen when I moved here two years ago.”

Mr Collett says he called the police as soon as he entered the house on Monday evening.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a burglary at a house on Bulwark Road in Chepstow on Monday, January 27.

“The burglary is thought to have happened sometime between 8.30am and 10.30pm and the offenders broke into the property via a smashed conservatory window.”

Officers are investigating and are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area on the day.

If you think you can help with the investigation you can call 101 quoting log 551 27/1/20 or you can send a direct message with information via Gwent Police’s Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.