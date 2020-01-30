A NEWPORT business won big at a national awards ceremony in London this week.

The Newsagent Direct, owned by Jonathan Powell, 41 from Newport, was named Store2Door Agent of the Year at the The Federation of Independent Retailers awards on Tuesday (NFRN).

Despite being unable to attend the prestigious ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, he is “delighted” that his business won again for the second time in three years.

Mr Powell had to close the news kiosk he had run in Newport market for 19 years but picked himself up by focusing on the home news delivery arm of the business and by using every marketing platform available – from leaflet drops to social media posts.

(Mr Powell delivers out the Argus newspaper seven days a week)

He now delivers to more than 900 premises, seven days a week, across Newport, Cwmbran, Risca and most recently branching into the valleys area – the Argus is currently on special offer of £2 a week for eight weeks only.

The award is for retailers, delivery specialists and their news deliverers and their tireless efforts with Home News Delivery.

(He won the Stoor2Door Agent of the Year award)

The NFRN was founded in 1919 to help the independent retailer compete more effectively in today’s highly competitive market by providing practical help and assistance, commercial support, deals and buying opportunities, training, expertise and services.

(TV presenter Naga Munchetty was there to present the award, where Wales NFRN District President Donna Dudden collected on Mr Powell's behalf)