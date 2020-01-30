A NEWPORT war hero who was imprisoned in the notorious death camp Auschwitz features on an anti-Semitism mural unveiled at the home of Premier League football side Chelsea.

Ron Jones has been immortalised in the 12x7 metre mural at Stamford Bridge as part of the club’s ‘Say No to Antisemitism’ campaign, funded by owner Roman Abramovic.

Mr Jones, who died aged 102 last September, was captured by German troops and taken to Auschwitz in October 1943.

He remained there until the camp was liberated by the Americans in January 1945.

He played as goalkeeper for the Welsh Prisoner of War (POW) football team at the site, and last year calls were made for Mr Jones to be awarded a posthumous Wales cap.

(Ron Jones (back row, fourth from the left) in Auschwitz)

Mr Jones features alongside former German international Julius Hirsch, who won seven caps for Germany between 1911 and 1913 but was deported to Auschwitz in March 1943, later dying at the Nazi camp.

Hungary winger Arpad Weisz, who died at the camp in January 1944, is also depicted.

The mural was painted by British-Israeli street artist Solomon Souza, and was unveiled on Holocaust Memorial Day, which this year marked the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz.

(Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cezar Azpilicueta of Chelsea FC at the Holocaust Commemorative Mural at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Chris Lee/Chelsea FC)

Speaking when the mural was announced, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said: “Racism and discrimination is not just a football problem.

“[It is] a societal problem that is reflected in football stadia.

"This piece of art has a football theme and hopefully it will resonate with our fans.

"Mr Abramovich cares deeply about not just anti-Semitism but all forms of discrimination. We've focused on anti-Semitism as a special project even though we continue projects to fight all kinds of discrimination.”