Since I last wrote in the South Wales Argus we have had a general election. The Labour Party will now elect a new leader on April 4.

The months ahead will give the public a chance to listen to the candidates debate and articulate the ways in which they see the Labour Party serving the people in the years ahead.

There are four candidates currently in the contest with two candidates definitely on the final ballot at the time of writing, Sir Keir Starmer and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy.

I look forward to hearing the candidates vision for recommitting ourselves to progressing the strong principles, values and aims of the Labour movement.

In Islwyn we already have a fresh start with the new Caerphilly County Borough Council Leader, Councillor Phillipa Marsden, in place. I met with the new leader at Penallta House in the immediate aftermath of her assuming office.

I know that Councillor Marsden is determined to use her considerable political skill to ensure that Labour run Caerphilly County Borough Council becomes ever more agile to ensuring socialist principles are adhered to in delivering a strong Labour vision of a better future for all communities.

The Welsh Labour Government’s Draft Budget 2020-21 will see extra investment, but because of the policies of the UK Tory government, funding remains below 2010 levels when the last Labour government left office.

Headline figures include the Welsh NHS receiving around £340 million extra from April whilst council funding will rise by 4.3 per cent.

I have long championed that local government needs to be financially supported, as much as possible, as the services they deliver are integral to our communities. This equates to real increases for day to day services including schools and social care.

As 2020 has begun I have had meetings with Welsh Government Ministers including Lee Waters AM, Hannah Blythyn AM and the Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams.

I met with Kirsty Williams to discuss the Welsh Government’s recent publication, Music Services Feasibility Study. As readers will know I am incredibly passionate that Wales’ unique musical gift to the world is not lost for future generations. I genuinely believe that every child in Wales, irrespective of their family background, should have the opportunity and picking up and learning to play the great musical instruments in their varied forms.

2020 will offer Islwyn, Gwent, Wales and the United Kingdom many challenges I have no doubt. With challenges come opportunities.

I am delighted that thanks to the partnership working of the Welsh Labour Government and Natural Resources Wales 2020 will see the full re-birth of Cwmcarn Scenic Forest and Drive. I have campaigned for years for the full re-opening of the Forest Drive. Once again the world will be able to enjoy one of the wonders of the Welsh natural landscape.