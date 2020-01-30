GWENT Police have reported a crash which has closed a stretch of the A48 west of Newport.

Emergency services are currently on the scene between Castleton and Blacksmiths Way in Coedkernew.

The road is closed and drivers have been asked to avoid the area, finding alternative routes for their journeys.

Traffic map showing congestion (red line) on the A48 between Caedkernew and Castleton. The road has been closed while emergency services deal with a crash. Picture: The AA

The incident is affecting some Newport Bus services, the firm said.

**CUSTOMER NOTICE** Due to an RTC on the A48 near Castleton causing delays to our 30 service. Please allow plenty of time for your journey. — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) January 30, 2020

More to follow.