THE coronavirus outbreak which originated in China has been declared an international emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there were now 98 cases of the virus in 18 countries outside China.

Announcing the outbreak as a "public health emergency of international concern", Dr Tedros called for international co-operation to limit further spread of the virus.

He said human-to-human transmission of coronavirus had been recorded in four countries outside China – they are in Germany, Japan, Vietnam, and the United States.

Dr Tedros praised the work of the Chinese government for its work to contain the virus.

"We would have seen many more cases outside China by now – and probably deaths – if it were not for the government’s efforts, and the progress they have made to protect their own people and the people of the world," he said.

The WHO director-general said the organisation did not know what damage coronavirus could do if it were to spread to countries with weaker heath systems.

"We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility," he said.

There have now been 7,834 cases confirmed worldwide, of which 7,736 are in China, according to the WHO. The virus has claimed the lives of 170 people in China.

"We must remember that these are people, not numbers," Dr Tedros said. "More important than the declaration of a public health emergency are the committee’s recommendations for preventing the spread of the virus and ensuring a measured and evidence-based response.

"There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade.

"We call on all countries to implement decisions that are evidence-based and consistent. WHO stands ready to provide advice to any country that is considering which measures to take."