THE start of 2020 saw a number of Gwent criminals begin the New Year behind bars.

From horrendous cases of domestic abuse to young drug dealers caught up in the murky world of trafficking cocaine, here are the faces of the criminals who were locked up this month.

Jordan Corfield

"Obsessively jealous” Jordan Corfield kept his girlfriend prisoner in his home and humiliated her during a terrifying ordeal that lasted more than three hours.

She only escaped the 20-year-old from Newport’s clutches when she fled from his flat in only her knickers last December.

Corfield pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and was sent to a young offender institution for 18 months.

Oliver Taylor

CRACK cocaine dealer Oliver Taylor preyed upon and “benefited from the misery of others”.

Gwent Police said the 24-year-old, of Seabreeze Drive, Newport, was living beyond his means by trafficking the class A drug.

He was jailed for more than three years.

Caine Williams

Caine Williams beat up his pregnant girlfriend in ‘petulant’ rages when he was drinking.

His victim was punched, kicked and attacked with a glass whilst carrying his unborn child.

Williams, 21, formerly of Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and unlawful wounding and was jailed for nearly three years.

Liam Sheppard

Cocaine dealer Liam Sheppard was caught by police just before Christmas while serving a suspended custodial sentence for trafficking drugs.

The 21-year-old from Newport was jailed for nearly four years.

Outside the court, Police Constable Joshua Gale, said: “Liam declined to take the opportunity given to him by the court and continued to offend.”

Danny Williams

“Drug dealers' dealer” Danny Williams was jailed after he was caught trafficking cocaine and cannabis.

Police raided his Cwmbran home after they arrested another teenager from the town for peddling drugs and analysed his mobile phone.

This investigation led them to the 22-year-old defendant who was jailed for nearly three years at Newport Crown Court.

Jamie Williams

Bullying Newport boyfriend Jamie Williams whipped his partner with a dog lead, placed her in a headlock, banged her head against a fridge door, poured alcohol and washing up liquid over her, and repeatedly punched her.

The horrified woman told police: “I don’t want him near me ever again. He terrifies me.”

The 20-year-old was locked up for 16 months.

Conor Webley

Conor Webley has a history of violence and he left his victim with long-lasting injuries after an unprovoked attack in his latest assault.

The 25-year-old from Caerphilly was jailed for nine months at Cardiff Crown Court.

The offence took place in Newport on May 19, 2018.

Georgie Cox

Teenager Georgie Cox, condemned as a “proper nuisance” by a judge, was sent to a young offender institution after attacking a train conductor.

Georgie Cox, 18, assaulted a Transport for Wales worker in Cwmbran and tried to steal cash from a till at the Next store in the town.

The defendant also raided Cardiff Athletic Bowls Club where he took £470.

Adam Taylor

Dangerous driver Adam Taylor nearly ran over two pedestrians during a high-speed police chase.

The 32-year-old from Tredegar also overtook a car on the wrong side of the road on a blind bend.

He then abandoned his car and fled on foot before he was found by police hiding in a garden behind some garden furniture.

Taylor told the arresting officers: “‘I’m ****** now boys! I’m on a suspended sentence.”