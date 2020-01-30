A MOTHER and daughter from Newport who were tested for the coronavirus after returning home from China on Monday do not have the deadly disease, a family source has confirmed.

On Wednesday morning, the mother, 32, and daughter, four, were taken by police escort for testing.

After cutting short their holiday to Zhengzhou for Chinese New Year, the family – including the father - took pre-cautionary steps to self-quarantine themselves.

But at 5am on Wednesday, the mother, who had been suffering from flu-like symptoms, woke up struggling to breathe.

It was then that she was taken for testing – alongside her daughter.

Tests were only done on the mother as the daughter did not show any symptoms, the family source said.

The father, who also felt fine, was told not to leave the house.

After blood samples were reportedly sent to London for analysis, both mother and daughter were allowed to return home as the mother had shown signs of improvement.

They reportedly returned home in the early hours of Thursday morning.

And now, just under 48 hours since being rushed from their home, they received news that the mother had tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Argus have agreed not to name the mother, daughter, father or family source.

Public Health Wales have been approached for comment.

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Public Health Wales would only say that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales.

“For reasons of patient confidentiality, Public Health Wales is not able to comment on individual cases. There are currently no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Wales or in the rest of the UK, and the risk to the UK is low," she said.

At least 176 people have died from the disease.

Almost 100 people have tested negative for the coronavirus in the UK.

But the World Health Organisation have tonight – Thursday – declared an international health emergency.

Zhengzhou, where the family visited, is the capital and largest city of Henan Province in the central part of China and is more than 500km from Wuhan, where the outbreak is thought to have originated.