A CRACK cocaine dealer caught selling drugs from a scooter in Newport told police he was trafficking to help pay off a debt to an Albanian who threatened him.

Lewis Hanbury, aged 20, tried to escape officers by riding off on his bike but he was caught and handcuffed by officers just before Christmas.

The defendant, of Moorland Park, Newport, pleaded guilty to the possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply in the city. He also admitted resisting arrest.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant was selling drugs from a scooter on Lloyd Street on December 16, 2019.

“Officers saw him on a motorcycle with no number plates and when they approached him, he tried to flee but one of them grabbed his arm.

“There was a struggle with the officers before he was put in handcuffs.

“The defendant was found with 19 bags of crack cocaine, weighing 0.3 grammes, worth £30 each.”

Mrs Yeo said that after his arrest, Hanbury told the police he had damaged an Albanian man’s car whilst cycling and he had threatened him and his family if he didn’t pay for the repairs.

The defendant, the court was told, had six previous convictions for six offences which included burglary, criminal damage and public disorder.

Stephen Thomas, mitigating, said: “The defendant fully understands that a custodial sentence follows his guilty pleas.

“He says he was put under pressure and there is no evidence to rebut that. He was working under direction.”

Mr Thomas said his client had no previous convictions for drugs offences.

Judge Timothy Petts told the defendant: “You pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to selling drugs worth nearly £600 in Newport.

“I accept you were put under pressure to a degree, but that can’t be used as an excuse because everyone would use it.”

Hanbury was sent to a young offender institution for 28 months for the drugs offence and a consecutive 14-day term for resisting arrest.

The defendant must also pay a victim surcharge after his release from custody.