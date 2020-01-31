PRIMARY school children have been left devastated after their hard work was ruined by vandals.

Fochriw Primary School, who recently won School of the Year at the South Wales Argus School and Education Awards, was the victim of "mindless vandalism" as the school’s polytunnel was damaged.

The children were using the space to grow daffodils for Mother’s Day and were planting and growing vegetables.

The broken door to the polytunnel at Fochriw Primary School. Picture: Friends of Fochriw Primary School

Lisa Williams, chair of Friends of Fochriw Primary School, said: “It’s devastating for the children more than anything.

"They use it regularly to plant vegetables and had planted daffodils for Mother’s Day and everything has now been trashed and ruined.”

A broken table and some of the children's ruined projects. Picture: Friends of Fochriw Primary School

It is a knock back for the school – who had a similar incident a couple of years ago and had only recently finished restoring the area.

“We only finished restoring it just before Christmas. At the PTA, we raised the money needed to rebuild it and put everything the children needed inside.

“We had a lot of help from the community to put it together last time, which we were really thankful for.”

The community has also come forward to show their support for the school – with an outpouring of wishes to donate money and products to help out.

The school are staying positive over their plans to celebrate Mother's Day and are determined that this will not beat them.

The school has had a fantastic turnaround after being placed in the red category in 2015, as just two years later, they were back in the green. This was part of the reasoning for their double-award scoop at our School and Education Awards – where they received Primary School of the Year as well as the overall winners of School of the Year.

A spokeswoman from Rhymney Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "On Tuesday 28th January, Rhymney Neighbourhood Policing Team received a report of criminal damage which had occurred sometime between Thursday 23rd and Tuesday 28th January within the school garden at Fochriw Primary School.

“The Polly-tunnel on site, as-well as pupils’ potting plant work and experiments which were stored within have been destroyed.

“This incident is being investigated and officers will be conducting enquiries in the local community. This is a cruel and mindless act and we urge any witnesses to please come forward. Information can be reported to your local team via 101.‘’