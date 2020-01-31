POLICE are appealing for help to locate a missing woman whose car was found abandoned on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Officers began a search for Shani Coates, 45, on Tuesday morning, January 28 after her silver Renault Megane was found abandoned on the eastbound carriageway shortly before 9.30am.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said:

"A number of enquiries are under way and HM Coastguards have also been conducting searches in the area.

"Concern is growing for Shani’s welfare and anyone with information which could assist officers is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 2000033364.

"We would particularly like to hear from anyone who believes the saw the car being left, or who has dashcam footage which may be of relevance.

"Shani is also urged to make contact if she sees this appeal, to confirm she is safe and well."