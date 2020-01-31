A SEX offender snared by paedophile hunters was warned he faces a potential life or extended prison sentence after he was told he will assessed for his dangerousness.

Brian Tapper, aged 53, of Samsons Avenue, Varteg, Pontypool, has pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

He admitted three counts of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to engage in sexual communication in the presence of a child and attempting to incite a child to watch a sexual act.

Peter Donnison, for Tapper, asked for his client to be sentenced immediately but Judge Richard Twomlow told him the case would have to be adjourned so that a report could be prepared by the Probation Service.

MORE NEWS

The prosecution was represented by Jason Howells during the hearing at Newport Crown Court.

Judge Twomlow told Tapper: “You have pleaded guilty to serious matters. You will be sentenced on February 21. It is inevitable that you will face a significant prison sentence.

“I am adjourning sentence in order for a report to find out whether you qualify as a dangerous offender under the 2003 Criminal Justice Act.”

The defendant was remanded in custody until next month.

The court will have available to it powers to impose an extended sentence or a life sentence pursuant to the “dangerous offender” provisions of Chapter 5 of the Criminal Justice Act 2003.