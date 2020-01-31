TWO people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the UK, Public Health England has confirmed.

The patents - the first in the UK to test positive - are part of the same family.

They are receiving specialist NHS care.

Prof Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England said: "The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

"We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately."

He added that the NHS are using "tried and tested infection control procedures" to prevent further spread of the virus.

He also said: "We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities."

"We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities."

At least 213 people in the China have died from the virus, mostly in Hubei, with almost 10,000 cases nationally.

Currently, 83 Britons and 27 foreign nationals are flying back to the UK from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak.

The flight is due to land at RAF Brize Norton at 13:30 GMT.

The UK passengers will then be taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral and quarantined for two weeks.