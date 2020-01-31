TWO NEIGHBOURS in Cwmbran are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their postcode.

The Chestnut Green residents netted the windfall when NP44 5TJ was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Wednesday, January 29.

“What a great surprise for our winners in Cwmbran,” said People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt. “I’m thrilled for them and I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts which have received over £11.3 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Wildlife Trusts look after more than 2,300 nature reserves and operate more than 100 visitor and education centres across the country. The Trusts work to make life better for wildlife, people and future generations.

