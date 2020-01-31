THE International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales has cancelled an event featuring a controversial American Evangelist following uproar at his booking.

Franklin Graham, who is a supporter of Donald Trump, firmly pro-life and noted for his outspoken belief that "homosexuality is a sin", was set to give a talk the ICC this summer.

(Franklin Graham)

However, his show has been cancelled, following an outcry from LGBTQ+ groups and elected officials.

Jayne Bryant, AM for Newport West, said on social media: "We should not be welcoming people like Franklin Graham to Newport.

"He has a long record of preaching hate, prejudice and intolerance. I’d urge the ICC to follow other venues across the UK and cancel his appearance."

Leader of Newport City Council Jane Mudd echoed this sentiment, Tweeting: "Totally agree with you @JBryantWales

"Newport is open to all but closed to prejudice."

LGTBQ+ group Pride Cymru said that they would be contacting the ICC alongside other members of the LGBT+ community.

Alongside members of the LGBT+ community we have contacted @ICCWales expressing concerns over this booking. We understand the event is being looked at and we are waiting to hear back from those involved. Hate has no place in Wales. — Pride Cymru (@PrideCymru) January 31, 2020

Mr Graham, whose website states that he was due to speak at the 'ICC Wales, Newport, Cardiff' on June 14, has also seen his events cancelled in Liverpool and Glasgow.

(ICC Wales)

In a statement, a spokesperson for ICC Wales said: "The Graham Tour UK event which was scheduled to take place at ICC Wales on 14th June 2020 has been cancelled.

"As a venue, our policy is to remain impartial to the individual beliefs of both our clients and visitors but, over the past week, we have been made aware of a number of views held and comments made by the Graham organisation which are incompatible with our own values of equality, diversity and inclusivity. Opposition to this event has come from numerous sources, and from across the community.

"As a result of this, we can no longer reconcile the balance between freedom of speech and the divisive impact this event is having in our community. We have informed the organisers of the event that the booking will no longer be fulfilled.

"ICC Wales is proud to represent all communities and looks forward to hosting events of all sizes, promoting Wales as a destination for business events, and bringing huge benefits to the visitor economy."