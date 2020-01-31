A DRUG dealer has avoided a prison sentence after she was caught trafficking cannabis with her boyfriend.

Moesha Gibbins, aged 22, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was handed a community order after she pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

Her partner Ashley Millard, aged 24, of Gwern Berthi Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was sentenced separately in early January.

He was jailed for two years, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Millard admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

During his sentencing at Newport Crown Court, it emerged that the couple had worked as a “partnership” in selling cannabis.

That hearing was told how former Network Rail employee Millard had turned to drug dealing after a motorcycle accident stopped him from working and he ran up a £10,000 debt, but not a drugs debt.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Richard Williams sentenced Gibbins to a 12-month community order which includes a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was also fined £100 with five days imprisonment in default.

Gibbins must also pay £85 towards prosecution costs and an £85 victim discharge.

She has to pay the combined total of £270 within six months.