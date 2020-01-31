WOMEN in Newport are being offered the chance to experience life in the Welsh Assembly.

Newport East AM John Griffiths is encouraging young women aged between 16-22 to take up a career in politics.

The call comes as the deadline for applications for Chwarae Teg's LeadHERShip programme approaches on Friday, January 31.

LeadHERShip gives young women the chance to shadow an Assembly Member for the day. They will get to find out how the Assembly works, gain an insight into how key decisions are made in Wales and a question and answer session with female AMs including Gwent AMs Jayne Bryant, Lynne Neagle and Rhianon Passmore.

The young women on the programme will also get to take part in a mock debate on women's experiences in Wales today.

Mr Griffiths said: “LeadHerShip aims to inspire the next generation of leaders by offering unique insight into Welsh political life. I’m pleased to be taking part and offering young women in Newport the chance to shadow me, and learn more about how the National Assembly represents them.

“It’s crucial that women’s voices are heard in decision making in Wales, and while the National Assembly has made great progress towards equal representation, there is more work to be done. I hope that LeadHerShip can break down barriers to entering politics, and encourage young women to consider a role in politics themselves.”

Women currently make up 47 per cent of AMs and 35 per cent of Welsh MPs - but just 28 per cent of local Councillors.

Chwarae Teg wants to make sure that women’s voices are heard at every level of decision making, and that young women are encouraged to speak up about the issues that matter to them. LeadHerShip hopes to inspire the next generation of future leaders, and to encourage more engagement with Welsh politics.

The deadline to apply for LeadHerShip 2020 is Friday, January 31. Women aged 16-22 in Newport who wish to take part can apply here.