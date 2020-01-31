JUST one secondary school in Torfaen is not in the red or amber banding in the latest school categorisation released by the Welsh Government.

The National School Categorisation System, introduced in 2014, places schools into one of four colour-coded support categories - green, yellow, amber, and red - to demonstrate the level of support they need.

St Albans RC High School is rated as green for the second year running, meaning it is seen as “highly effective,” and has “a track record of raising standards and the capacity to support other schools to do better.”

Green schools will receive up to four days of support a year.

Abersychan Comprehensive and West Monmouth School remain in the amber category, meaning they require up to 15 days support, while Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw - which is in special measures - has slipped in to the red category.

Croesyceiliog School is also in the red category.

Cwmbran High School, also in special measures, remains in the red banding, meaning it is “in need of greatest improvement” and requires up to 25 days support.

Things look more positive in the primary sector, with 13 primary schools in Torfaen in the green category, and another 11 in yellow.

Of these, Ponthir Church in Wales school climbed from the red banding last year up to yellow in this year’s categorisation, and Greenmeadow Primary School in Cwmbran has risen from amber to yellow.

Ysgol Bryn Onnen in Garndiffaith is again ranked in the amber category, while Ysgol Panteg has fallen from the yellow banding down to red.

Green:

Primary Schools: Llanyrafon Primary School, Maendy Junior and Infants, Pontnewydd Primary and Nursery, George Street Primary School, Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran Primary, Garnteg Primary, Woodlands Community Primary School, New Inn Primary School, Penygarn Community Primary School, Coed Eva Primary School, Croesyceiliog Primary School, Cwmbran R.C. Jnr. and Infts, and St. Davids Cwmbran R.C. School.

Secondary Schools: St Albans RC High School.

Special Schools: Crownbridge Special School.

Yellow:

Primary Schools: Llantarnam Community Primary School, Greenmeadow Primary, Cwmffrwdoer Primary, Griffithstown Primary School, Blenheim Road Community Primary School, Nant Celyn Primary School, Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School, Henllys Church in Wales, Padre Pio RC Primary School, and Ponthir Church in Wales School.

Amber:

Primary School: Ysgol Bryn Onnen.

Secondary Schools: Abersychan Comprehensive and West Monmouth School.

Red:

Primary School: Ysgol Panteg.

Secondary Schools: Croesyceiliog School, Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw, and Cwmbran High School.