TWELVE Newport schools have had their banding changed in the school rankings for the past year.
The one improvement of note was that of Maesglas Primary and Nursery which was rated as Red in 2018. In the last year the school has leapfrogged the Amber category and now ranks as Yellow.
However, the opposite was true for Malpas Church in Wales Primary School which has fallen into Red from Yellow.
In terms of primary schools as a whole in Newport, this is how things look:
Green
- Clytha Primary School
- Crindau Primary School
- Eveswell Primary School - Previously Yellow
- Maindee Primary – Previously Yellow
- Malpas Court Primary
- St. Woolos Primary
- Somerton Primary - Previously Yellow
- Glasllwch Primary School
- Malpas Park Junior & Infants
- Langstone Primary School
- Marshfield Primary School
- Mount Pleasant Primary
- Rogerstone Primary
- Ringland Primary
- Millbrook Primary
- Monnow Primary
- Glan Usk Primary
- Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael
- St. Julians Primary School
- Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary
- St Andrews Primary School
- Gaer Primary School
- Jubilee Park Primary School – Previously Yellow
- St. Davids Primary
- St Josephs R.C. Junior. & Infants - Previously Yellow
- St Marys Primary School
- St Michael's RC Primary School
- St Patricks R.C. Primary
- Charles Williams Church In Wales Primary School – Previously Yellow
Yellow
- Maesglas Primary & Nursery – Previously Red
- Llanmartin Junior & Infants
- Alway Primary School
- Lliswerry Primary School
- Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon
- Tredegar Park Primary
- Milton Primary School
- Glan Llyn Primary
- St. Gabriel's R.C.
Amber
- High Cross Primary School - Previously Yellow
Red
- Malpas Church in Wales Primary School - Previously Yellow
In terms of secondary schools, Bassaleg and St Joseph's High remain the only two Green-rated schools in the city.
John Frost School has moved up to a Yellow rating (from Amber) and Llanwern High School is now Amber (up from red).
The full ratings are:
Green
- Bassaleg School
- St Joseph's RC High School
Yellow
- The John Frost School - Previously Amber
- Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed
Amber
- Llanwern High School - Previously Red
- Lliswerry High School – Previously Yellow
- Caerleon Comprehensive School – Previously Yellow
Red
- St Julian's School
- Newport High School
The city's two special schools - Maes Ebbw Special and Ysgol Bryn Derw - both retained their Yellow status.