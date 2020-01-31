TWELVE Newport schools have had their banding changed in the school rankings for the past year.

The one improvement of note was that of Maesglas Primary and Nursery which was rated as Red in 2018. In the last year the school has leapfrogged the Amber category and now ranks as Yellow.

However, the opposite was true for Malpas Church in Wales Primary School which has fallen into Red from Yellow.

In terms of primary schools as a whole in Newport, this is how things look:

Green

Clytha Primary School

Crindau Primary School

Eveswell Primary School - Previously Yellow

Maindee Primary – Previously Yellow

Malpas Court Primary

St. Woolos Primary

Somerton Primary - Previously Yellow

Glasllwch Primary School

Malpas Park Junior & Infants

Langstone Primary School

Marshfield Primary School

Mount Pleasant Primary

Rogerstone Primary

Ringland Primary

Millbrook Primary

Monnow Primary

Glan Usk Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael

St. Julians Primary School

Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary

St Andrews Primary School

Gaer Primary School

Jubilee Park Primary School – Previously Yellow

St. Davids Primary

St Josephs R.C. Junior. & Infants - Previously Yellow

St Marys Primary School

St Michael's RC Primary School

St Patricks R.C. Primary

Charles Williams Church In Wales Primary School – Previously Yellow

Yellow

Maesglas Primary & Nursery – Previously Red

Llanmartin Junior & Infants

Alway Primary School

Lliswerry Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon

Tredegar Park Primary

Milton Primary School

Glan Llyn Primary

St. Gabriel's R.C.

Amber

High Cross Primary School - Previously Yellow

Red

Malpas Church in Wales Primary School - Previously Yellow

In terms of secondary schools, Bassaleg and St Joseph's High remain the only two Green-rated schools in the city.

John Frost School has moved up to a Yellow rating (from Amber) and Llanwern High School is now Amber (up from red).

The full ratings are:

Green

Bassaleg School

St Joseph's RC High School

Yellow

The John Frost School - Previously Amber

Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed

Amber

Llanwern High School - Previously Red

Lliswerry High School – Previously Yellow

Caerleon Comprehensive School – Previously Yellow

Red

St Julian's School

Newport High School

The city's two special schools - Maes Ebbw Special and Ysgol Bryn Derw - both retained their Yellow status.