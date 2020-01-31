SIX Blaenau Gwent schools have had their band changed in the latest school banding for Wales.
Ystruth Primary School in Blaina has risen to a Green banding (from Yellow), and Bryn Bach Primary in Tredegar is up to Yellow from Amber, as is Rhos y Fedwen Primary in Rassau, Ebbw Vale.
Deighton Junior and Infants in Tredegar has moved down to Yellow (from Green), and Glyn Coed Primary in Ebbw Vale, and Sofrydd Primary, have moved down to Amber (from Yellow).
In terms of primary schools as a whole in the region, this is how things look:
Green
- Glanhowy Primary School
- Georgetown Junior and Infants
- Cwm Primary School
- Beaufort Hill Primary
- Willowtown Primary School
- Blaen-y-Cwm Primary School
- Ystruth Primary - Previously Yellow
- St Mary’s Church School
- All Saints RC Primary School
Yellow
- Bryn Bach Primary School - Previously Amber
- Deighton Junior and Infants - Previously Green
- Ysgol Gymraeg Brohelyg
- Rhos y Fedwen - Previously Amber
- St Illtyd’s Primary School
- Coed y Garn Primary School
- St Mary’s Roman Catholic
- St Joseph’s RC Primary
- Ebbw Fawr Learning Community
Amber
- Sofrydd Primary - Previously Yellow
- Glyn Coed Primary – Previously Yellow
Red
- Abertillery Learning Community
In terms of secondary schools in Blaenau Gwent, the ratings are the same as they were after 2018.
Green
- Tredegar Comprehensive School
Yellow
- Ebbw Fawr Learning Community
Red
- Brynmawr Foundation School
- Abertillery Learning Community
The one special school in Blaenau Gwent, Penycwm Special School, has retained its Green banding.