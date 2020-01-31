SIX Blaenau Gwent schools have had their band changed in the latest school banding for Wales.

Ystruth Primary School in Blaina has risen to a Green banding (from Yellow), and Bryn Bach Primary in Tredegar is up to Yellow from Amber, as is Rhos y Fedwen Primary in Rassau, Ebbw Vale.

Deighton Junior and Infants in Tredegar has moved down to Yellow (from Green), and Glyn Coed Primary in Ebbw Vale, and Sofrydd Primary, have moved down to Amber (from Yellow).

In terms of primary schools as a whole in the region, this is how things look:

Green

Glanhowy Primary School

Georgetown Junior and Infants

Cwm Primary School

Beaufort Hill Primary

Willowtown Primary School

Blaen-y-Cwm Primary School

Ystruth Primary - Previously Yellow

St Mary’s Church School

All Saints RC Primary School

Yellow

Bryn Bach Primary School - Previously Amber

Deighton Junior and Infants - Previously Green

Ysgol Gymraeg Brohelyg

Rhos y Fedwen - Previously Amber

St Illtyd’s Primary School

Coed y Garn Primary School

St Mary’s Roman Catholic

St Joseph’s RC Primary

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community

Amber

Sofrydd Primary - Previously Yellow

Glyn Coed Primary – Previously Yellow

Red

Abertillery Learning Community

In terms of secondary schools in Blaenau Gwent, the ratings are the same as they were after 2018.

Green

Tredegar Comprehensive School

Yellow

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community

Red

Brynmawr Foundation School

Abertillery Learning Community

The one special school in Blaenau Gwent, Penycwm Special School, has retained its Green banding.